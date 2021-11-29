How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Murray, Spurs to host Beal and the Wizards

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-13, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup.

The Spurs have gone 3-6 in home games. San Antonio ranks second in the Western Conference with 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 10.9.

The Wizards are 6-5 on the road. Washington is the Eastern Conference leader with 37.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 12.2 points. Murray is shooting 45.0% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Beal is scoring 23.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 104.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 101.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Doug McDermott: day to day (knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (rest), Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).