MLB 2021 Opening Day TV: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego , while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego or Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Padres and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream the Diamondbacks vs. Twins game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Preview

Projected Lineup

D-Backs

David Peralta, LF
Ketel Marte, CF
Christian Walker, 1B
Eduardo Escobar, 3B
Josh Rojas, 2B
Nick Ahmed, SS
Pavin Smith, RF
Carson Kelly, C
Madison Bumgarner, P

Padres

Tommy Pham, CF
Fernando Tatis Jr., SS
Manny Machado, 3B
Eric Hosmer , 1B
Wil Myers, RF
Victor Caratini, C
Jake Cronenworth, 2B
Jurickson Profar, LF
Yu Darvish, P

