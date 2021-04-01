MLB 2021 Opening Day TV: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona & Bally Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego , while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego or Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Padres and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.
Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV
If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream the Diamondbacks vs. Twins game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
Padres vs. Diamondbacks Preview
Projected Lineup
D-Backs
David Peralta, LF
Ketel Marte, CF
Christian Walker, 1B
Eduardo Escobar, 3B
Josh Rojas, 2B
Nick Ahmed, SS
Pavin Smith, RF
Carson Kelly, C
Madison Bumgarner, P
Padres
Tommy Pham, CF
Fernando Tatis Jr., SS
Manny Machado, 3B
Eric Hosmer , 1B
Wil Myers, RF
Victor Caratini, C
Jake Cronenworth, 2B
Jurickson Profar, LF
Yu Darvish, P