How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on April 2, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego, while in Arizona, the game is streaming on [Bally Sports Arizona Extra][bally-sports-extra]. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona Extra – this is your only option to stream Padres and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

What is Bally Sports Arizona Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports Arizona, games that air on Bally Sports Arizona Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Arizona Extra using the Fox Sports GO App (which will soon be the Bally Sports App).

If your Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV includes Bally Sports Arizona, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Arizona Extra.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

Click here to sign-up for AT&T TV

Once signed up, go to the Fox Sports GO App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. AT&T TV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your FOX Sports Go App

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream the Diamondbacks vs. Twins game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Extra, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month att.com/tv

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview (4/2/21)

