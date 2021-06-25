MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-2, 8.62 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -287, Diamondbacks +236; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Padres are 20-14 against the rest of their division. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .369.

The Diamondbacks are 6-23 against teams from the NL West. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Pavin Smith with a mark of .327.

The Padres won the last meeting 12-3. Aaron Northcraft earned his first victory and Jorge Mateo went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Riley Smith took his first loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option