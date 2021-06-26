MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-7, 5.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -275, Diamondbacks +228; over/under is 8 runs

The Padres are 21-14 against teams from the NL West. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .373.

The Diamondbacks are 6-24 against the rest of their division. Arizona’s lineup has 68 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 16 homers.

The Padres won the last meeting 11-5. Nick Ramirez earned his first victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 4-for-5 with three home runs and four RBI for San Diego. Corbin Martin registered his third loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option