How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-2, 2.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -281, Diamondbacks +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Arizona will play on Sunday.

The Padres are 21-15 against NL West teams. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .374.

The Diamondbacks are 7-24 in division matchups. Arizona has hit 70 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 17, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 10-1. Merrill Kelly notched his fourth victory and Escobar went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Arizona. Dinelson Lamet took his third loss for San Diego.

