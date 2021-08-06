 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (3-8, 5.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -214, Diamondbacks +178; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pavin Smith and the Diamondbacks will take on the Padres Friday.

The Padres are 36-22 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .309.

The Diamondbacks have gone 13-41 away from home. Arizona has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Pavin Smith leads the club with nine, averaging one every 39 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-4. Tim Hill recorded his fifth victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Matt Peacock took his sixth loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

