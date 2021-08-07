 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego the game is streaming on Fox Sports 1, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Fox Sports 1, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 5.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -294, Diamondbacks +238; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Arizona will play on Saturday.

The Padres are 36-23 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Diamondbacks are 14-41 on the road. Arizona is slugging .375 as a unit. Pavin Smith leads the team with a slugging percentage of .423.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-5. Matt Peacock earned his fifth victory and Nick Ahmed went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Arizona. Ryan Weathers registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports 1--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.