MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego the game is streaming on Fox Sports 1, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Fox Sports 1, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 5.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -294, Diamondbacks +238; over/under is 8 runs

The Padres are 36-23 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Diamondbacks are 14-41 on the road. Arizona is slugging .375 as a unit. Pavin Smith leads the team with a slugging percentage of .423.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-5. Matt Peacock earned his fifth victory and Nick Ahmed went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Arizona. Ryan Weathers registered his fourth loss for San Diego.