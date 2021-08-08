MLB Streaming: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (5-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -199, Diamondbacks +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Arizona will face off on Sunday.

The Padres are 37-23 in home games in 2020. San Diego is slugging .411 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .651 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-42 away from home. Arizona has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Pavin Smith leads the team with nine, averaging one every 39.8 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-2. Drew Pomeranz recorded his first victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Brett de Geus registered his first loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option