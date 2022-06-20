How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (41-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35 ERA, .97 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -188, Diamondbacks +159; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

San Diego is 41-27 overall and 17-13 in home games. The Padres have gone 20-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 15-17 record in road games and a 32-36 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 80 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

Monday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .328 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. Jake Cronenworth is 17-for-39 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 14-for-38 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)