How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres play the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.91 ERA, .99 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -127, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0.

San Diego has an 18-13 record at home and a 42-27 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 15-18 record on the road and a 32-37 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 21-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .328 for the Padres. Luke Voit is 13-for-42 with seven doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 18 home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .199 for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 14-for-38 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: David Peralta: day-to-day (back), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)