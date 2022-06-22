 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres aim to sweep 3-game series over the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (43-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -163, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to sweep their three-game series.

San Diego has gone 19-13 at home and 43-27 overall. The Padres have gone 13-8 in games decided by one run.

Arizona has a 32-38 record overall and a 15-19 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 19-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Padres are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .328 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 17-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 13-for-38 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Buddy Kennedy: day-to-day (undisclosed), David Peralta: day-to-day (back), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

