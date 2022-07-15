How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, Phoenix, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres open 3-game series at home against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (50-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.38 ERA, .99 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -187, Diamondbacks +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

San Diego has a 23-20 record in home games and a 50-41 record overall. The Padres are 16-9 in games decided by one run.

Arizona is 39-50 overall and 17-24 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 25-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles and six home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 8-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 9-for-28 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)