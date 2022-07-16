MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Diamondbacks head into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-51, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (51-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (4-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -190, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to end a three-game slide with a win over the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 51-41 record overall and a 24-20 record in home games. The Padres have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.79.

Arizona has a 17-25 record on the road and a 39-51 record overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.39 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Padres are up 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth has 22 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 9-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)