MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Diamondbacks aim to end 4-game slide, play the Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-52, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (52-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -158, Diamondbacks +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks come into the matchup against the San Diego Padres as losers of four games in a row.

San Diego is 25-20 at home and 52-41 overall. The Padres have a 28-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 17-26 record in road games and a 39-52 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 25-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Padres are ahead 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 9-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 22 home runs while slugging .463. Ketel Marte is 11-for-29 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .249 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)