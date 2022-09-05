How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Diamondbacks try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (74-61, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0); Padres: Blake Snell (6-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -225, Diamondbacks +185; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 74-61 overall and 35-28 at home. The Padres are 41-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 64-69 record overall and a 27-35 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 32-56 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 11-for-38 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-32 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .266 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (head), Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)