How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (74-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-5, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (9-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break their three-game home skid.

San Diego has gone 35-29 in home games and 74-62 overall. The Padres have gone 50-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has a 28-35 record on the road and a 65-69 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 47-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Padres are up 9-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 28 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 66 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-42 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 31 home runs, 64 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .235 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .269 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Wil Myers: day-to-day (neck), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)