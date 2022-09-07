MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Diamondbacks play with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-70, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (75-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (12-7, 3.26 ERA, .97 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -212, Diamondbacks +178; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has a 36-29 record at home and a 75-62 record overall. The Padres have a 53-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has a 28-36 record on the road and a 65-70 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.18.

The matchup Wednesday is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 26 home runs, 52 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .300 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 8-for-35 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 32 home runs while slugging .485. Jake McCarthy is 9-for-34 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .219 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)