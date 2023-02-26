 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Game Live Online on February 26, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, while in Arizona it is on Bally Sports Arizona, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

While Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Arizona are available on Bally Sports+ for NHL and NBA games, it won’t carry Padres or Diamondbacks games this season.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 25 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview

