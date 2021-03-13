 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Game on March 13, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (soon to be Bally Sports Arizona), while in San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona or Fox Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Padres and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

