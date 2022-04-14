How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Braves visit the Padres to start 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (3-4) vs. San Diego Padres (4-3)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-0, 3.38 ERA, .56 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0, 3.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -112, Braves -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves to open a four-game series.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 45-36 in home games last season. The Padres scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 4.4 in the 2021 season.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 46-35 on the road last season. The Braves batted .244 as a team in the 2021 season with a .754 OPS.

INJURIES: Padres: Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)