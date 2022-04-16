How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves Saturday

Atlanta Braves (4-5) vs. San Diego Padres (5-4)

San Diego; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (0-1, 16.88 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Padres: Nick Martinez (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -110, Braves -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while allowing 4.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)