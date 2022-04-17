MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In San Diego, Atlanta, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Braves play the Padres leading series 2-1

Atlanta Braves (5-5) vs. San Diego Padres (5-5)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-1, 10.57 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -131, Braves +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres leading the series 2-1.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Padres batted .242 as a team in the 2021 season with a .722 OPS.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)