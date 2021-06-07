How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-4, 3.62 ERA, .92 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -125, Cubs +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to take on the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The Padres are 20-12 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .315 is seventh in the MLB. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Cubs are 12-16 on the road. Chicago has hit 76 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-1. Adbert Alzolay earned his fourth victory and Baez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Pierce Johnson registered his second loss for San Diego.