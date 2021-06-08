How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -175, Cubs +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Chicago will meet on Tuesday.

The Padres are 21-12 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .318, good for third in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with a mark of .364.

The Cubs have gone 12-17 away from home. Chicago has hit 77 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Javier Baez leads them with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 9-4. Ryan Weathers notched his third victory and Brian O’Grady went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for San Diego. Adbert Alzolay took his fifth loss for Chicago.