How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-6, 5.26 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .93 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -213, Cubs +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 21-13 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .317 is seventh in the MLB. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with an OBP of .366.

The Cubs have gone 13-17 away from home. Chicago has slugged .409, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-1. Zach Davies notched his third victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Chicago. Dinelson Lamet registered his first loss for San Diego.