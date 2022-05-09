How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Cubs come into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (9-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 5.64 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 1.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to end a four-game skid with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 9-5 in home games and 19-10 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

Chicago has gone 4-10 in home games and 9-17 overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .367.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom has seven doubles and five home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 8-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .213 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 2-8, .166 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (ankle), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)