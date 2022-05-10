How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Chicago Cubs (9-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0); Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Cubs +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has a 19-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Chicago has a 4-10 record at home and a 9-17 record overall. The Cubs are 8-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has five doubles and five home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI while hitting .256 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .193 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .185 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (ankle), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)