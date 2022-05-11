How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego).

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Cubs meet to decide series winner

Chicago Cubs (10-18, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (20-11, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: TBD; Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, Cubs +146; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has a 20-11 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Chicago has a 10-18 record overall and a 4-10 record in home games. The Cubs are 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .629. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 extra base hits (seven doubles and five home runs). Willson Contreras is 11-for-30 with a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .205 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cubs: 2-8, .182 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (right ankle), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)