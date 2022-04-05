How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

