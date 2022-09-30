How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-70, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, White Sox +171; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Diego has gone 41-34 in home games and 86-70 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago is 42-36 on the road and 77-79 overall. The White Sox have gone 58-37 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 69 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 17 home runs while slugging .439. A.J. Pollock is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)