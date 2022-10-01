How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (78-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-71, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-7, 2.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 222 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (6-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Chicago White Sox.

San Diego has an 86-71 record overall and a 41-35 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Chicago has a 78-79 record overall and a 43-36 record on the road. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 36 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .276 for the White Sox. A.J. Pollock is 10-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)