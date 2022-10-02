MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and White Sox play to decide series winner

Chicago White Sox (78-80, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (87-71, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-7, 4.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-9, 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -159, White Sox +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego is 87-71 overall and 42-35 at home. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago is 78-80 overall and 43-37 in road games. The White Sox are 63-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 70 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 15 home runs, 60 walks and 75 RBI while hitting .304 for the White Sox. Josh Harrison is 8-for-24 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .200 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)