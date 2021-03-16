How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Game on March 16, 2021 Live Online

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

If you are a White Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports Chicago all season long, you can stream it with a fuboTV, with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option