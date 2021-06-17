MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.63 ERA, .82 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -172, Reds +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 21-14 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .313 is fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with an OBP of .374.

The Reds are 19-15 on the road. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .248 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .350.

Live TV Streaming Option