MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tony Santillan (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (3-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -192, Reds +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Joe Musgrove. Musgrove went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with two strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Padres are 22-14 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Reds have gone 19-16 away from home. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .248 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .348.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-4. Pierce Johnson earned his second victory and Victor Caratini went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Amir Garrett took his second loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option