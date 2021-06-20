How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-9, 5.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -158, Reds +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 24-14 in home games in 2020. The San Diego pitching staff averages 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Joe Musgrove leads them with a mark of 11.2.

The Reds are 19-18 on the road. Cincinnati has slugged .421, good for third in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the club with a .619 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-5. Nabil Crismatt earned his second victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Heath Hembree took his second loss for Cincinnati.

