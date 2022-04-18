How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres start 3-game series with the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (2-8) vs. San Diego Padres (6-5)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (1-1, 1.38 ERA, .54 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -171, Reds +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati has a 0-2 record in home games and a 2-8 record overall. The Reds are 0-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with three home runs while slugging .567. Jorge Alfaro is 4-for-15 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson leads Cincinnati with two home runs while slugging .481. Brandon Drury is 5-for-18 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 2-8, .180 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Reds: Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)