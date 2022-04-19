How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Reds aim to end skid in game against the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (2-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (7-5, fifth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.42 ERA, .71 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -184, Reds +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a seven-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 7-5 record overall and a 3-2 record in home games. The Padres have gone 2-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati is 2-9 overall and 0-2 in home games. The Reds are 1-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has five doubles and two home runs while hitting .354 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 4-for-26 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson is fourth on the Reds with two extra base hits (two home runs). Tyler Naquin is 9-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 1-9, .169 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)