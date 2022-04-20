How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Reds try to end road skid, take on the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (2-10, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (8-5, fifth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 3.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -194, Reds +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the San Diego Padres looking to stop a six-game road skid.

San Diego has an 8-5 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.

Cincinnati is 2-10 overall and 0-2 at home. The Reds have hit nine total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer is seventh on the Padres with a .390 batting average, and has five doubles, two walks and five RBI. Manny Machado is 16-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson has two home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 10-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 1-9, .166 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)