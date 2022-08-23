 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres host the Guardians in first of 2-game series

Cleveland Guardians (64-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -148, Guardians +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Cleveland Guardians to open a two-game series.

San Diego is 35-26 in home games and 68-56 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Cleveland is 32-31 in road games and 64-56 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 26 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-40 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 37 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs while hitting .281 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

