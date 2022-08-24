 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

Cleveland Guardians (65-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will look to sweep a two-game series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

San Diego has a 35-27 record in home games and a 68-57 record overall. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Cleveland is 65-56 overall and 33-31 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.73.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 23 home runs, 108 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .252 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 23 home runs, 47 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .281 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .213 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

