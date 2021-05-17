How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 17, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Antonio Senzatela. Senzatela pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with three strikeouts against Cincinnati.

Rockies: Jon Gray (4-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 59 strikeouts).

The Padres are 14-11 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .323, good for third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the lineup with a mark of .381.

The Rockies are 8-18 against NL West Division opponents. Colorado has slugged .404, good for fourth in the National League. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .506 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Yency Almonte earned his first victory and Josh Fuentes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Nick Ramirez took his first loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option