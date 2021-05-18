 Skip to Content
How to Watch Rockies vs. Padres Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Yu Darvish. Darvish pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Colorado.

Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-4, 5.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (1-0, 4.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 49 strikeouts).

The Padres are 15-11 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .324, good for third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the club with a mark of .385.

The Rockies are 8-19 against NL West Division teams. Colorado ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .247 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .284.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-0. Yu Darvish earned his fourth victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Jon Gray registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

