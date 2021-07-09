How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -235, Rockies +195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will play on Friday.

The Padres are 32-17 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .407 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .686 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 7-33 away from home. Colorado is slugging .396 as a unit. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a slugging percentage of .478.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-7. Carlos Estevez secured his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Colorado. Austin Adams registered his first loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option