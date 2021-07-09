How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)
LINE: Padres -235, Rockies +195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will play on Friday.
The Padres are 32-17 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .407 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .686 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.
The Rockies have gone 7-33 away from home. Colorado is slugging .396 as a unit. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a slugging percentage of .478.
The Rockies won the last meeting 8-7. Carlos Estevez secured his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Colorado. Austin Adams registered his first loss for San Diego.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-