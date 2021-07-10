How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream
On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-