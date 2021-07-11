MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming
On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (5-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
LINE: Padres -188, Rockies +161; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will face off on Sunday.
The Padres are 33-18 on their home turf. The San Diego offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .290.
The Rockies are 8-34 on the road. Colorado’s lineup has 82 home runs this season, Ryan McMahon leads them with 16 homers.
The Rockies won the last meeting 3-0. German Marquez notched his eighth victory and Raimel Tapia went 1-for-3 for Colorado. Joe Musgrove took his seventh loss for San Diego.
