MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.85 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-7, 3.21 ERA, .99 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)
LINE: Padres -280, Rockies +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will square off on Thursday.
The Padres are 34-20 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.
The Rockies are 11-38 on the road. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .360.
The Rockies won the last meeting 3-1. Jon Gray secured his sixth victory and C.J. Cron went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Craig Stammen took his second loss for San Diego.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-