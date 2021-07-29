 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.85 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-7, 3.21 ERA, .99 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -280, Rockies +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will square off on Thursday.

The Padres are 34-20 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Rockies are 11-38 on the road. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .360.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-1. Jon Gray secured his sixth victory and C.J. Cron went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Craig Stammen took his second loss for San Diego.

