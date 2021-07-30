How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (6-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
LINE: Padres -188, Rockies +162; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will meet on Friday.
The Padres are 35-20 on their home turf. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBI per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.
The Rockies have gone 11-39 away from home. Colorado has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with 16, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.
The Padres won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Musgrove earned his seventh victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Kyle Freeland registered his sixth loss for Colorado.
