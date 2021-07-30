How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (6-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -188, Rockies +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will meet on Friday.

The Padres are 35-20 on their home turf. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBI per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Rockies have gone 11-39 away from home. Colorado has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with 16, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Musgrove earned his seventh victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Kyle Freeland registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

