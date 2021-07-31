How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-8, 3.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)
LINE: Padres -195, Rockies +175; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will play on Saturday.
The Padres are 35-21 on their home turf. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBI per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 75 total runs batted in.
The Rockies are 12-39 on the road. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .362.
The Rockies won the last meeting 9-4. Jon Gray secured his seventh victory and Ryan McMahon went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Colorado. Ryan Weathers took his third loss for San Diego.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-