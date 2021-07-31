How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-8, 3.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -195, Rockies +175; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will play on Saturday.

The Padres are 35-21 on their home turf. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBI per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 75 total runs batted in.

The Rockies are 12-39 on the road. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .362.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-4. Jon Gray secured his seventh victory and Ryan McMahon went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Colorado. Ryan Weathers took his third loss for San Diego.

